Mar 22, 2017 | Community
Mar 17, 2017 | Community
Shooting Inside O-Kay Foods
By Steve Rogers and Brian Jones The Packet A man already facing one murder charge is in custody in...
Second CPD Career Day to be Held on Saturday, March 25
Mar 22, 2017 | Community
Hope Harrington Oakes Staff Writer hopeharringtonoakes@gmail.com On Saturday, March 25th, Columbus...
A Day of Fun and Learning at Caledonia Middle School
Mar 21, 2017 | Community, Uncategorized
Hope Harrington Oakes Staff Writer hopeharringtonoakes@gmail.com Last Friday, March 10th,...
Jay Hughes, Hob Bryan at EMCC Town Hall
BY BRIAN JONES brian.jones@packet-media.com COLUMBUS – Democratic legislators from around...
Celebrating Hayden
Hope Harrington Oakes Staff Writer hopeharringtonoakes@gmail.com File Photo by Hope Harrington...
Lowndes Sheriff’s Office Holds Drawing for Chad Waltman Benefit
Mar 17, 2017 | Community
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department held its drawing for the Benefit for Chad Waltman on March...
Homeowner Kills Intruder
By Steve Rogers/The Packet Deondra Deshun Tillman A homeowner stabs an intruder to death and...
Leading By Example
Mar 15, 2017 | Community, Uncategorized
BY STEVE ROGERS The Columbus Packet A series of ongoing community public safety forums have put the spotlight on the Columbus Police Department in general and specifically on Police Chief Oscar Lewis Publicly and privately, some...
Halbert Out of Mayor’s Race?
BY STEVE ROGERS The Packet As expected, a would-be Republican candidate for mayor in Columbus isn’t certified for the ballot. But the almost-sad tale of Garthia Halbert’s efforts to run and related personal issues may not be...
Mom Hides Meth in Kid’s Dresser
BY STEVE ROGERS The Packet What investigators think may have been a drug-induced attack of...
Halbert Will Not Be Certified, Says Republican Municipal Executive Committee
Mar 10, 2017 | News, Politics, Uncategorized
BY STEVE ROGERS/The Packet The would-be Republican candidate for mayor in Columbus skips out on...
Mother-Son Banquet at The Trotter
Hope Harrington Oakes Staff Writer hopeharringtonoakes@gmail.com Coleman Headstart in Columbus...
Chevron Bandit at Large
Big Mike Livingston/The Packet Columbus police are searching for a man who robbed the East Side...
Legislative Forum at EMCC Saturday Morning
Members of the Golden Triangle’s Legislative Delegation will host a policy forum Saturday at East...
Camera Tells All!
Mar 8, 2017 | News
Columbus Police Department seeking person of interest in January shooting
The Columbus Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a person of interest in a...
Fairview Baptist Church Hosts Annual Wildlife Dinner
Hope Harrington Oakes Staff Writer hopeharringtonoakes@gmail.com Fairview Baptist Church hosted...
Columbus Police Department Holds Career Day
Hope Harrington Oakes Staff Writer hopeharringtonoakes@gmail.com On Saturday, February 25th,...
Narcotics Task Force Up and Running
BY BRIAN JONES brian.jones@packet-media.com COLUMBUS – The joint Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office/Columbus Police Department drug task force is operational, with the first two officers from the city joining late last week,...
Former Caledonia Teacher Investigated for Sexual Misconduct
Mar 2, 2017 | News, Uncategorized
The Packet The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a former Caledonia High School teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with one or more students. LCSO announced via a press release Monday afternoon that they are...
