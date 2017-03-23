Leading By Example

Mar 15, 2017 | ,

BY STEVE ROGERS The Columbus Packet A series of ongoing community public safety forums have put the spotlight on the Columbus Police Department in general and specifically on Police Chief Oscar Lewis Publicly and privately, some...

Halbert Out of Mayor’s Race?

Mar 14, 2017 | ,

BY STEVE ROGERS The Packet As expected, a would-be Republican candidate for mayor in Columbus isn’t certified for the ballot. But the almost-sad tale of Garthia Halbert’s efforts to run and related personal issues may not be...

Narcotics Task Force Up and Running

Mar 2, 2017 | ,

BY BRIAN JONES brian.jones@packet-media.com COLUMBUS – The joint Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office/Columbus Police Department drug task force is operational, with the first two officers from the city joining late last week,...

